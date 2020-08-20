Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

OTIC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.05.

OTIC opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.44.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. Analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Otonomy by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 156.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

