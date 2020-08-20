Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

OEC stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $733.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 156.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 325,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,229 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $5,028,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $2,795,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

