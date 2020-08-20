Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

CCRN stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $240.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $27,052.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 512,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,108.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $96,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

