Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub Sells 12,603 Shares

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Muhieddine Majzoub sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.41, for a total transaction of C$773,939.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,170,161.68.

TSE:OTEX opened at C$58.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.14. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of C$42.30 and a twelve month high of C$64.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.