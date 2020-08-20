Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OHI. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

