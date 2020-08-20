Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA opened at $205.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average of $165.89. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $226.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. Okta’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $276,202.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,741.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $7,535,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 215.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 120.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.