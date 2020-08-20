NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.71.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after buying an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after purchasing an additional 573,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $333,104,000 after purchasing an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.