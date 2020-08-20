NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $600.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.70.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.99 and a 200-day moving average of $325.58. The stock has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $499.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 102,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

