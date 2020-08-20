NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $540.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.16.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $490.43 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $499.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.58. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

