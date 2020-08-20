NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $550.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $384.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.24.

NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $499.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 109.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

