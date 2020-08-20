NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $530.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.27.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $499.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.99 and a 200-day moving average of $325.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.