Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

