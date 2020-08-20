Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWN. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 91.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.