Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. restated a sell rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NAK stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,512 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 335,176 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

