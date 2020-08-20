Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NMR. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nomura from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura upgraded Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Nomura from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomura from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomura presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $5.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth $1,404,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Nomura by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

