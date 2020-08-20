NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.54 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NINTENDO LTD/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.77.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 182.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

