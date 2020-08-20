Nike (NYSE:NKE) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Barclays lifted their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

NYSE:NKE opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Nike by 6.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

