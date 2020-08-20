Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nidec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NJDCY stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

