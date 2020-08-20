New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

