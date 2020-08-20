New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,015 shares of company stock worth $6,849,135. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $411.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.63. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

