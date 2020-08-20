New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 500 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $182.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average of $149.11. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $195.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,527. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

