New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 300 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $214.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.42 and its 200-day moving average is $209.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Cfra cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.35.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,962,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

