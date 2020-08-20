New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,600 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Duke Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

DRE stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

