New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,867 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 28.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 538,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hexcel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,768,000 after purchasing an additional 856,279 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Hexcel by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,525,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,733,000 after buying an additional 469,272 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $54,885,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.