New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $27,987,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,860 shares of company stock worth $3,122,970. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

