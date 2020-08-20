New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

DOV stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

