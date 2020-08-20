New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 89.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,178,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.