New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $197.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.36. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

