New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $936,000 Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

NYSE:HIG opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.