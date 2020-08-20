New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ventas were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 131.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.47.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

