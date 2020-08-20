New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $777,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.75.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total value of $349,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,653.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,899 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $320.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.95. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

