New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.06 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.