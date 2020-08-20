New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 500 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,748.3% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,126.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.