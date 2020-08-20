New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,425,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 293,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $56.96.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $3,121,172.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

