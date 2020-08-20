New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ONEOK by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,804,000 after acquiring an additional 224,844 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 63.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.32.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

