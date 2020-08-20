New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires Shares of 36,700 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $202,000.

In other news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.73. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

