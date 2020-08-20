New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,200 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Masco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Masco by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

