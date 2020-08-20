New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,200 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hess were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Hess by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

HES opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.21. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

