NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetSol Technologies is a multinational provider of enterprise software and IT services to the financial services industry. NetSol helps clients to identify, evaluate and implement technology solutions to meet their strategic business challenges and maximize their bottom line. By utilizing its worldwide resources, NetSol delivers high-quality, cost-effective equipment and vehicle finance portfolio management solutions. The Company also delivers managed IT services ranging from consulting and application development to systems integration and development outsourcing. NetSol’s commitment to quality is demonstrated by its achievement of both ISO 9001 and SEI (Software Engineering Institute) CMMi (Capability Maturity Model) Level 5 assessment, a distinction shared by only 94 companies worldwide. The Company’s clients include global automakers, financial institutions, technology companies and governmental agencies. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut NetSol Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NTWK opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 17,264 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $50,238.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 692.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.43% of NetSol Technologies worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

