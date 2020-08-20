NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading Down 1.4%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.57, approximately 11,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 16,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.42% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

