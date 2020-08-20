National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 98.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 164,234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 456.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 101,137 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

