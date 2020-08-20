Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.32.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.41. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

