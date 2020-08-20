Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,669 shares of company stock worth $1,428,472. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS opened at $185.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.