Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FTI Consulting worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,124.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

