Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 1,158.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 506,381 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Msci by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,273,000 after acquiring an additional 484,992 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,387,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Msci by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,474,000 after purchasing an additional 201,185 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Msci by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,228,000 after purchasing an additional 183,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $366.20 on Thursday. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $210.34 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.78.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

