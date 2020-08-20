Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in WD-40 by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

