Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,052 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.0% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

