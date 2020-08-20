Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of NeoGenomics worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -789.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,054,368.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,856 shares of company stock worth $7,711,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

