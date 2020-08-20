Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 8,909.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after buying an additional 1,096,310 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,522,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $228.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.17. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

