Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,342 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,520,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $50,765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 243.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 527,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 709,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 519,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

